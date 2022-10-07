Registered voters residing in Fountain County may vote in one of the following manners:
Absentee in person:
At the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in Covington during the following hours beginning Wednesday, October 12th through Friday, November 4th:
Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 12:00 pm
1:00 pm to 3:30 pm
Saturday, October 29th 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
Saturday, November 5th 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
Monday, November 7th 8:30 am to 12:00 pm
OR
At the Attica City Building Courtroom in Attica on the two (2) Saturdays prior to Election Day as follows:
Saturday, October 29th 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
Saturday, November 5th 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
Absentee by mail by calling the Fountain County Clerk’s Office at (765) 793-6230 and requesting an Absentee Ballot Application or online at: www.fountaincounty.net/files/Clerk/ClerkElections.html and completing the application process. The applications must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by mail, in person, or by fax. All Absentee Applications to vote by mail must be received back in the Clerk’s Office by October 27th, 2022 at 11:59 pm.
Vote by Travel Board – Voter must be confined or taking care of a confined person to be eligible to vote by Travel Board. Applications may be returned by mail, in person, or by fax. All Travel Board applications must be received in the Clerk’s Office on or before November 7th, 2022 by noon.
Vote at any of the following Vote Center Polling Locations on November 8, 2022 from 6:00am to 6:00pm:
Attica High School, 211 E Sycamore Street, Attica, IN 47918 (High School Gym Entrance)
Covington Assembly of God, 421 Market Street, Covington, IN 47932 (5th Street Entrance)
Veedersburg Fire Station, 100 S Main, Veedersburg, IN 47987 (Community Room)
Church of the Nazarene, 453 S SR 341, Hillsboro, IN 47949
American Legion Hall, 251 W State Street, Kingman, IN 47952
Voter registration closes on October 11th, 2022. Voters must be registered with the Fountain County Clerk’s Office by that date in order to vote in the General Election.
For more information, please visit the website at www.fountaincounty.net. Click on “Clerk”, then click on “Elections – Voter Registration” or call the Fountain County Clerk’s Office at (765) 793-6230.