Fountain County 10-year 4-H members are being recognized this year ahead of the fair, which is July 9-14.
Those members include:
Ray Duncan
Parents: David and Jill Duncan
Hometown: Wingate, Indiana
Projects: Cattle, Goats, Swine
Future Plans: To attend Illinois Central College to pursue an Ag Business degree as well as be on the livestock judging team.
Cora Reynolds
Parents: Steve and Susan Reynolds
Hometown: Covington, Indiana
Projects: Fine Arts
Future Plans:To attend Purdue University majoring in Biology/Regenerative Medicine
Caitlyn Danaher
Parents: Joey & Laura Danaher
Hometown: Pine Village, Indiana
Projects: Horse & Pony, Beef, Dog Obedience
Future Plans:To attend Ancilla College to become a Vet Tech.
Andrew Duncan
Parents: Andy and Laura Duncan
Hometown: Veedersburg, Indiana
Projects: Beef, Hay
Future Plans: To attend Ivy Tech in the fall to study Precision Agriculture and farm with my family.
Haley Harmeson
Parents: Kelly and Matt Harmeson
Hometown: Covington, Indiana
Projects: Swine, Rabbits, Scrapbooking, Foods, Fine Arts, Photography,
Electricity, Gift Wrapping, Goats, Sheep
Future Plans: To attend Purdue University to major in Animal Science: Pre-Veterinary Medicine
Aubrey Hicks
Parents: Chelsey Campbell, Larry Campbell, and Josh Hicks
Hometown: Veedersburg, Indiana
Projects: Photography and Fine Arts
Future Plans: To attend Purdue University College of Liberal Arts
Makayla Johnson
Parents: Keith and Lucy Johnson
Hometown: Waynetown, Indiana
Projects: Sewing, Fine Arts, Posters, Gardening
Future Plans: To attend Purdue University to study Civil Engineering
CeCe Rice
Parents: Charlie and Summer Rice
Hometown: Wingate, Indiana
Projects: Beef, Swine, Photography
Future Plans: To attend St. Elizabeth School of Nursing
Cathleen McGrady
Parents: Gary and Tina McGrady
Hometown: Hillsboro, Indiana
Projects: Scrapbooking, Photography, Sewing, and Foods
Future Plans: To attend Butler University to study Psychology
Bernadette Goeppner
Parents: Kevin and Jenny Goeppner
Hometown: Covington, Indiana
Projects: Sewing, Foods, Needlecrafts
Future Plans: To attend Purdue University to study Civil Engineering
Jordan Melvin
Parents: Trisha Melvin and Jamey and Kyan Link
Hometown: Kingman, Indiana
Projects: Rabbits, Poultry, Tractor Driving, Gardening, Sheep
Future Plans: To attend Hobart Institute of Welding Technology
Anika Kinnear
Parents: Happy Foster Kinnear and Kent Kinnear
Hometown: Lake Mary, Florida
Projects: Anika has completed 254 4-H projects across 45 different project categories. With 12 different 10-year projects, and 23 projects completed for at least 8 years, her favorites include Sewing, Fashion Review, and Photography.
Future Plans: To attend Wellesley College in Massachusetts. Being undecided in her major, she hopes to grow towards a career path that will serve others an make the world a better place.
Molly Cole
Parents: Brad and Amy Cole
Hometown: Attica, Indiana
Projects: Goats, Rabbits, Photography, Floriculture, Swine, Vet Science, Geology
Future Plans: To attend International Business College to study Veterinary Technology
Peyt Shumaker
Parents: Kenneth and Valli Shumaker
Hometown: Covington, Indiana
Projects: Poultry, Misc. Crafts, Swine, Beef, Boer Goats, Farm Toy Scene, Woodworking, Horse & Pony
Future Plans: To attend Purdue University this fall to study Animal Science
Chloe Martin
Parents: J.D. and Joyce Martin
Hometown: Covington, Indiana
Projects: Horse & Pony, Swine, Goats, Chickens, Photography, Gift Wrapping,
Foods, Sewing, Cattle
Future Plans: To attend Indiana State with a major in Elementary Education and a minor in Special Education
Seth Martin
Parents: Matt and Lisa Martin
Hometown: Kingman, Indiana
Projects: Swine, Cattle, Corn, Soybeans, Goats, Farm Toy Scene
Future Plans: To attend Purdue University to study Professional Flight Technology and minor in Farm Management
Grace Smith
Parents: Matt Smith and Amanda Eberly
Hometown: Attica, Indiana
Projects: Beef, Swine, Dog Obedience, Photography
Future Plans: To attend Indiana University Kokomo to study Elementary Education
Courtney Sims
Parents: Dave and Tara Sims
Hometown: Veedersburg, Indiana
Projects: Horse & Pony, Consumer Clothing, Sewing, Photography, Foods, Misc. Arts and Crafts, Fine Arts
Future Plans: To attend Olivet Nazarene University to study Interior Design
Emily Saxon
Parents: Tara and Eric Saxon
Hometown: Plainfield, Indiana
Projects: Sewing, Misc. Crafts, Horseless Horse, Rabbits, Memory Book, Fine Arts, Scrapbook, Dog Poster, Weather Poster, Photography, Vet Science
Future Plans: I will be attending Huntington University in the fall, where I’ll study
Small Business Management and English Writing
Dylan Songer
Parents: Karen and Tyler Rice
Hometown: Veedersburg, Indiana
Projects: Farm Toy Scene, Legos, Electricity
Future Plans: To become an Aircraft Mechanic and Pilot
Neil Ellmore
Parents: Ryan and Megan Ellmore
Hometown: Covington, Indiana
Projects: Beef, Chickens, Swine
Future Plans: To attend Purdue University to study Animal Science
Stormy Swaim
Parents: Josh Swaim and Amanda Grubbs
Hometown: Hillsboro, Indiana
Projects: Beef and Swine
Future Plans: To attend Ivy Tech to pursue a degree in OB Sonography
Jacob Harshbarger
Parents: Brian and Abby Harshbarger
Hometown: Hillsboro, Indiana
Projects: Beef, Hay & Forages, Woodworking, Electricity, Swine
Future Plans: Marines
Hayleigh Elkins
Parents: Josh and Jessica Elkins
Hometown: Veedersburg, Indiana
Projects: Floriculture, Foods, Cake Decorating, Photography, Arts & Crafts, Scrapbook
Future Plans: To attend IUPUI this fall to major in Radiology
Not Pictured:
Chloe Golia