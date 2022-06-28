Fountain County 10-year 4-H members are being recognized this year ahead of the fair, which is July 9-14.

Those members include:

Ray Duncan

Parents: David and Jill Duncan

Hometown: Wingate, Indiana

Projects: Cattle, Goats, Swine

Future Plans: To attend Illinois Central College to pursue an Ag Business degree as well as be on the livestock judging team.

Cora Reynolds

Parents: Steve and Susan Reynolds

Hometown: Covington, Indiana

Projects: Fine Arts

Future Plans:To attend Purdue University majoring in Biology/Regenerative Medicine

Caitlyn Danaher

Parents: Joey & Laura Danaher

Hometown: Pine Village, Indiana

Projects: Horse & Pony, Beef, Dog Obedience

Future Plans:To attend Ancilla College to become a Vet Tech.

Andrew Duncan

Parents: Andy and Laura Duncan

Hometown: Veedersburg, Indiana

Projects: Beef, Hay

Future Plans: To attend Ivy Tech in the fall to study Precision Agriculture and farm with my family.

Haley Harmeson

Parents: Kelly and Matt Harmeson

Hometown: Covington, Indiana

Projects: Swine, Rabbits, Scrapbooking, Foods, Fine Arts, Photography,

Electricity, Gift Wrapping, Goats, Sheep

Future Plans: To attend Purdue University to major in Animal Science: Pre-Veterinary Medicine

Aubrey Hicks

Parents: Chelsey Campbell, Larry Campbell, and Josh Hicks

Hometown: Veedersburg, Indiana

Projects: Photography and Fine Arts

Future Plans: To attend Purdue University College of Liberal Arts

Makayla Johnson

Parents: Keith and Lucy Johnson

Hometown: Waynetown, Indiana

Projects: Sewing, Fine Arts, Posters, Gardening

Future Plans: To attend Purdue University to study Civil Engineering

CeCe Rice

Parents: Charlie and Summer Rice

Hometown: Wingate, Indiana

Projects: Beef, Swine, Photography

Future Plans: To attend St. Elizabeth School of Nursing

Cathleen McGrady

Parents: Gary and Tina McGrady

Hometown: Hillsboro, Indiana

Projects: Scrapbooking, Photography, Sewing, and Foods

Future Plans: To attend Butler University to study Psychology

Bernadette Goeppner

Parents: Kevin and Jenny Goeppner

Hometown: Covington, Indiana

Projects: Sewing, Foods, Needlecrafts

Future Plans: To attend Purdue University to study Civil Engineering

Jordan Melvin

Parents: Trisha Melvin and Jamey and Kyan Link

Hometown: Kingman, Indiana

Projects: Rabbits, Poultry, Tractor Driving, Gardening, Sheep

Future Plans: To attend Hobart Institute of Welding Technology

Anika Kinnear

Parents: Happy Foster Kinnear and Kent Kinnear

Hometown: Lake Mary, Florida

Projects: Anika has completed 254 4-H projects across 45 different project categories. With 12 different 10-year projects, and 23 projects completed for at least 8 years, her favorites include Sewing, Fashion Review, and Photography.

Future Plans: To attend Wellesley College in Massachusetts. Being undecided in her major, she hopes to grow towards a career path that will serve others an make the world a better place.

Molly Cole

Parents: Brad and Amy Cole

Hometown: Attica, Indiana

Projects: Goats, Rabbits, Photography, Floriculture, Swine, Vet Science, Geology

Future Plans: To attend International Business College to study Veterinary Technology

Peyt Shumaker

Parents: Kenneth and Valli Shumaker

Hometown: Covington, Indiana

Projects: Poultry, Misc. Crafts, Swine, Beef, Boer Goats, Farm Toy Scene, Woodworking, Horse & Pony

Future Plans: To attend Purdue University this fall to study Animal Science

Chloe Martin

Parents: J.D. and Joyce Martin

Hometown: Covington, Indiana

Projects: Horse & Pony, Swine, Goats, Chickens, Photography, Gift Wrapping,

Foods, Sewing, Cattle

Future Plans: To attend Indiana State with a major in Elementary Education and a minor in Special Education

Seth Martin

Parents: Matt and Lisa Martin

Hometown: Kingman, Indiana

Projects: Swine, Cattle, Corn, Soybeans, Goats, Farm Toy Scene

Future Plans: To attend Purdue University to study Professional Flight Technology and minor in Farm Management

Grace Smith

Parents: Matt Smith and Amanda Eberly

Hometown: Attica, Indiana

Projects: Beef, Swine, Dog Obedience, Photography

Future Plans: To attend Indiana University Kokomo to study Elementary Education

Courtney Sims

Parents: Dave and Tara Sims

Hometown: Veedersburg, Indiana

Projects: Horse & Pony, Consumer Clothing, Sewing, Photography, Foods, Misc. Arts and Crafts, Fine Arts

Future Plans: To attend Olivet Nazarene University to study Interior Design

Emily Saxon

Parents: Tara and Eric Saxon

Hometown: Plainfield, Indiana

Projects: Sewing, Misc. Crafts, Horseless Horse, Rabbits, Memory Book, Fine Arts, Scrapbook, Dog Poster, Weather Poster, Photography, Vet Science

Future Plans: I will be attending Huntington University in the fall, where I’ll study

Small Business Management and English Writing

Dylan Songer

Parents: Karen and Tyler Rice

Hometown: Veedersburg, Indiana

Projects: Farm Toy Scene, Legos, Electricity

Future Plans: To become an Aircraft Mechanic and Pilot

Neil Ellmore

Parents: Ryan and Megan Ellmore

Hometown: Covington, Indiana

Projects: Beef, Chickens, Swine

Future Plans: To attend Purdue University to study Animal Science

Stormy Swaim

Parents: Josh Swaim and Amanda Grubbs

Hometown: Hillsboro, Indiana

Projects: Beef and Swine

Future Plans: To attend Ivy Tech to pursue a degree in OB Sonography

Jacob Harshbarger

Parents: Brian and Abby Harshbarger

Hometown: Hillsboro, Indiana

Projects: Beef, Hay & Forages, Woodworking, Electricity, Swine

Future Plans: Marines

Hayleigh Elkins

Parents: Josh and Jessica Elkins

Hometown: Veedersburg, Indiana

Projects: Floriculture, Foods, Cake Decorating, Photography, Arts & Crafts, Scrapbook

Future Plans: To attend IUPUI this fall to major in Radiology

Not Pictured:

Chloe Golia

Trending Food Videos