The Fountain County 4-H Fair will be conducted July 9-15.

There are several 10-year 4-H members this year, according to information from Extension.

Those members include:

Name: Daniel Adams

Parents: Aaron & Mary Jo Adams

4-H Club: Cain Wildcats

Projects: Swine 10 yrs, Woodworking 10 yrs, Electricity 10 yrs, Jr. Leaders 6 yrs, Forestry 1 yr

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life by showing me all the opportunities that agriculture can provide. It has opened doors to leadership and success. It has grown my love for animals and all things agriculture.

Future Plans: Enter the Pathway to Purdue Program majoring in Agribusiness.

Special Awards: Grand Champion Woodworking, Grand Champion Electricity, Grand Champion Forestry and Breed Champions in Swine

Name: Luke Adams

Parents: Aaron & Mary Jo Adams

4-H Club: Cain Wildcats

Projects: Woodworking 10 yrs, Swine 10 yrs, Jr. Leaders 6 yrs, Tractor Driving 5 yrs, Electricity 3 yrs, Misc. Crafts 2 yrs, Shooting Sports 1 yr, Aerospace 1 yr, and Gardening 1 yr

How 4-H Impacted My Life: It has prepared me with necessary skills, knowledge, and friendships.

Future Plans: Attend Ivy-Tech to major in Criminal Justice

Special Awards: Grand Champion in Tractor Driving, Grand and Reserve in Electricity, and Reserve Champion in Woodworking

Name: Abbigail Allen

Parents: Daniel & Tracie Allen

4-H Club: Wabash Fulton Lucky Clovers

Projects: Gardening 8 yrs, Music 5 yrs, Weather 4 yrs, Foods 4 yrs, Food Preserve 3 yrs, Clothing 2 yrs, Aquatic Science 1 yr, Flowers, Farm Toy Scene, Crafts, Aerospace, Photography

How 4-H Impacted My Life: Going to 4-H Band Camp made me find out how much I love music, and I have made a lot of new friends.

Future Plans: Attend DACC to major in Music.

Special Awards: 3 Grand Champions, 5 Reserve Champions, 5 Champions, 7 Reserve Champions, 14 Blue, 1 Red

Name: Chase Allen

Parents: Daniel & Tracie Allen

4-H Club: Fulton Lucky Clovers

Projects: Photography 8 yrs, Gardening 8 yrs, Swine 7 yrs, Aerospace 4 yrs, Models 4 yrs, Farm Toy Scene 2 yrs, Aquatic Science 1 yr, Crafts, Electricity

How 4-H Impacted My Life: I have become better at raising my own pigs and knowing how to help others. It has been a great 10 years.

Future Plans: Start at Lincoln Tech in June to learn Collision Repair and Refinishing.

Special Awards: 3 Grand Champions, 1 Reserve Grand Champion, 5 Champions, 4 Reserve Champions, 25 Blues, 2 Reds, Champion Born & Raised Gilt

Name: Gabby Blankenship

Parents: Misty Allen & Bryan Blankenship

4-H Club: Cain Wildcats

Projects: Photography 10 yrs, Swine 6 yrs, Dairy 1 yr

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has shown me how to be responsible and taught me how dedication can get you very far. I’m also thankful for the friendships 4-H has brought me.

Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Business Management

Special Awards: Champion Photography, Reserve Champion Photography, Showmanship, Reserve Champion Hampshire Gilt

Name: Bailey Duncan

Parents: Brett Duncan & Lori Duncan

4-H Club: Covington Crazy Clovers

Projects: Small Animals, Goats, Swine, Sports, Shooting Sports

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has shown me what working hard really means, the responsibility it takes to do it, get it done, and have it look good.

Future Plans: Go to a 4-year college to get my Bachelors in Exercise Science, get my Masters in Athletic Training, then go to ISU to obtain my Doctorate in Athletic Training.

Special Awards: Reserve Grand Champion Senior Showmanship

Name: Carson Eberly

Parents: Kim & Jason Eberly

4-H Club: Richland Clever Clovers

Projects: Hay 10 yrs, Aerospace 4 yrs, Crafts 2 yrs, Electricity 2 yrs

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has made me a better person and I have had the opportunity to help in the community.

Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Civil Engineering

Name: Gracie Foxworthy

Parents: Josh & Rachel Foxworthy

4-H Club: Cain Wildcats

Projects: Beef 10 yrs, Swine 10 yrs, Jr. Leaders 6 yrs, Sheep 1 yr

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has taught me how to be a leader and compete while having fun.

Future Plans: Enter the Pathway to Purdue program in the Fall

Name: Willie Frazee

Parents: Wade & Sue Frazee

4-H Club: Cain Wildcats

Projects: Dairy Goat 10 yrs, Sheep 10 yrs, Dairy Cow 8 yrs, Music 4 yrs, Tractor 2 yrs Meat, Goats 1 yr, Swine 1 yr

How 4-H Impacted My Life: I have built skills, as well as learned responsibility, time-management, and communication through 4-H.

Future Plans: Attend Lake Land College to major in the John Deere Technician Plan

Special Awards: Grand Champion Dairy Goat, Grand Champion Dairy Cow, Grand Champion Music Poster 2 yrs

Name: Morgan Galloway

Parents: Lori Jordan & Andy Galloway

4-H Club: Attica Rowdy Ramblers

Projects: Crops 10 yrs, Swine 10 yrs, Beef 4 yrs, Photography 4 yrs

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has given me amazing opportunities within our community that I would not get elsewhere. It taught me dedication and hard work.

Future Plans: This summer I am taking classes at Ivy Tech and plan to continue at Ivy Tech studying Social Work. Once I complete my degree I wish to work at Riley Hospital as a Child Life Specialist while going to school to be a therapist.

Name: Coy Gossett

Parents: Jeff & Stephanie Gossett

4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids

Projects: Electricity 6 yrs, Horse & Pony 5 yrs, Photography 1 yr

How 4-H Impacted My Life: I have met several friends from other schools that I would not have met if it wasn’t for 4-H. 4-H also taught me responsibility when it came time to complete a project.

Future Plans: Attend Indiana State University majoring in Sports Management

Special Awards: Reserve Grand Champion in Electricity and several blue ribbons

Name: Ashlynn Ingalsbe

Parents: Bill & Diane Ingalsbe

4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids

Projects: Beef 10 yrs, Rabbits 5 yrs, Electricity 3 yrs, Sheep 2 yrs, Sewing 1 yr

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life greatly. I have learned so much throughout the years including leadership, hard work, and gaining/building relationships.

Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech to pursue a degree in Nursing.

Special Awards: Herdsmanship award

Name: Brandon Ingalsbe

Parents: Bill & Diane Ingalsbe

4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids

Projects: Beef 10 yrs, Poultry 3 yrs

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has helped me to become a more responsible person and every year I continue to learn and find more things I can do better at.

Future Plans: Planning to join the family farming operation

Special Awards: 5th Overall Steer, Reserve Grand Champion Fountain County Born & Raised Steer, Breed Champion

Name: Cole Kirkpatrick

Parents: Josh & Danica Kirkpatrick

4-H Club: Richland Clever Clovers

Projects: Beef, Woodworking, Electricity, Sewing, Photography, Misc. Crafts, Aerospace, Jr. Leaders, Corn Soybeans

How 4-H Impacted My Life: It has given me the opportunity to help out in the community. It has also helped me connect with new individuals and start new relationships. 4-H has also allowed me to explore new hobbies for the future.

Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to study Ag Systems Management

Special Awards: 2018 Hardest Working Jr. Leader

Name: Marley Massey

Parents: RJ & April Massey

4-H Club: Jackson Hoosier Harvesters

Projects: Goats 8 yrs, Photography 8 yrs, Crops 6 yrs, Crafts 1 yr, Jr. Leaders 1 yr

How 4-H Impacted My Life: I have gained many new friends and have made many memories. I learned new things and was able to help my community.

Future Plans: Attend Indiana State University to major in Elementary Education

Special Awards: Grand Champion Goats 7 yrs, Grand Champion Goat Poster

Name: Makayla Mickle

Parents: Chris & Michelle Mickle

4-H Club: Attica Rowdy Ramblers

Projects: Poultry, Goats, Cattle, Horses

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H helped me to be able to find my passion for animals.

Future Plans: Attend Purdue University majoring in Agribusiness

Special Awards: Tractor Supply Community Award

Name: Brent Myers

Parents: Todd & Lori Myers

4-H Club: Attica Rowdy Ramblers

Projects: Woodworking, Aerospace, Photography, Legos

How 4-H Impacted My Life: I learned lifelong trade through woodworking that I plan to use for years to come.

Future Plans: Attend Ball State to major in Architectural Design and minor in Business Management

Special Awards: Grand Champion Woodworking

Name: Reese Oswalt

Parents: Eric & Angel Oswalt

4-H Club: Millcreek Go Getters

Projects: Swine 10 yrs, Electricity 3 yrs

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life by giving me multiple opportunities that other clubs haven’t given me. I’ve met new people who further impacted my life more. 4-H also gave me more responsibilities.

Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech to pursue a career as a Precision Ag Technologist

Special Awards: Multiple Breed Champions in Swine

Name: Ella Peterson

Parents: Dale & Michalina Peterson

4-H Club: Attica Rowdy Ramblers

Projects: Cattle 10 yrs, Sheep 10 yrs, Photography 9 yrs, Foods 9 yrs

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life in multiple ways. I have learned important skills such as responsibility, dedication, and perseverance.

Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Biology with a focus in Pre-Med.

Special Awards: 2012 Grand Champion Ewe, 2017 Champion Crossbred Heifer, 2019 3rd & 4th Overall Market Weathers, 2019 Senior Sheep Showman

Name: Erin Reynolds

Parents: Steve & Susan Reynolds

4-H Club: Wabash Fulton Lucky Clovers

Projects: Fine Arts 10 yrs, Photography 8 yrs, Foods 4 yrs

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has given me so many opportunities to learn things not taught in schools! I was able to dive deeper into the arts and baking! I love both of those things but now I have perfected those skills for my future.

Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Business Management

Special Awards: Grand Champion Fine Arts, Grand Champion Foods

Name: Paige Scheurich

Parents: John Scheurich and Crystal Hansen

4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids

Projects: Swine 10 yrs, Foods 4 yrs, Sheep 4 yrs, Cattle 1 yr

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has taught me how to work with others and many responsibilities. It has also taught me the importance in spending time with family through a common interest.

Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech in August, then later transfer to Purdue University to major in Elementary Education.

Special Awards: 5th Overall Breeds at the Indiana State Fair, Overall Master Showman

Name: Joe Sims

Parents: Dave & Tara Sims

4-H Club: Van Buren Country Kids

Projects: Horses 10 yrs, Goats 10 yrs, Shooting Sports 8 yrs, Beef 7 yrs, Farm Toy Scene 7 yrs

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has been a big part of shaping me into who I am, from riding my horse, to working with my goats.

Future Plans: Attend Ozark Christian College to study Youth Ministry

Special Awards: Jr. Boer Goat Showman, Jr Steer Showman, Reserve Grand Champion Doe

Name: Halle Smith

Parents: Rodney & Jacinda Smith

4-H Club: Millcreek Go Getters

Projects: Swine 10 yrs

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has impacted my life by teaching me how to handle major responsibilities under pressure without losing my cool, which is a skill I will use all of my life.

Future Plans: Attend DePauw University to Study Psychology and run Cross Country & Track

Special Awards: Grand Champion Steer, Grand Champion Gilt, Grand Champion Gelding, Grand Champion Market Lamb, Master Showman, Overall Swine Showman, Overall Sheep Showman, Horse & Pony Senior Showman

Name: Aubrey Stonecipher

Parents: Jason & Melissa Sonecipher

4-H Club: Covington Crazy Clovers

Projects: Sewing 8 yrs, Swine 8 yrs, Foods 5 yrs

How 4-H Impacted My Life: Fountain County 4-h has taught me the importance of hard work and leadership. I value and cherish the many friendships I have made in the fair building and show ring. I have loved being a part of a supportive 4-H community who uplifts and encourages one another.

Future Plans: Attend Purdue University to major in Agribusiness and minor in Finance

Special Awards: Reserve Grand Champion Sewing, 4th Overall Born & Raised Barrow

Name: Burke Tuggle

Parents: Troy & Kim Tuggle

4-H Club: Attica Rowdy Ramblers

Projects: Beef 10 yrs, Swine 10 yrs, Horse & Pony 10 yrs, Corn 10 yrs, Soybeans 10 yrs, Hay 10 yrs, Fine Arts 10 yrs, Legos 8 yrs, Rabbits 2 yrs

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has had a big impact on my life. It has taught me to set goals and to work hard to achieve them. I have made lifelong friends. Some of my projects have taught me to be creative and some of my projects have taught me valuable information for my future in agriculture.

Future Plans: Enter the Pathway to Purdue Program at Ivy Tech

Special Awards: 3 Time Grand Champion Heifer, Reserve Grand Champion Steer, 2 time Reserve Grand Champion Barrow, 3 Time Grand Champion Mare, Grand Champion Gelding; Indiana State Fair: Champion Angus Steer, Reserve Champion Angus Steer, Indiana Bred Champion Angus Steer, Division Champion Angus Heifer, Indiana Bred Champion Angus Heifer

Name: Logan Zeigler

Parents: Richard & Stacy Zeigler

4-H Club: Millcreek Go Getters

Projects: Photography 10 yrs, Foods Prepared, Foods Preserved 9 yrs, Legos 5 yrs, Electricity 4 yrs, Scrapbook 3 yrs

How 4-H Impacted My Life: 4-H has helped me to be more confident in myself.

Future Plans: Attend Ivy Tech to become an Electrician

