Boy Scout Crew 272 will be conducting an American Red Cross lifeguard certification program starting April 3 and lifeguard re-certification program on May 8 at Fountain Central High School, according to information from the organization.
The lifeguard program runs noon to 6:30 p.m. for six Sundays.
There is a cost. All participants must be at least 15 years of age by May 8 and able to complete a pre-course swimming test including a 300 yard swim of front crawl and breaststroke, a timed test of swimming to the deep end to pick up a brick off the bottom of the pool, and treading water for two minutes without the use of your hands. A two year certification is awarded only with successful completion of the program, which includes CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer and First Aid training, as well as a final skill and written tests.
Brian Walker, Red Cross lifeguard instructor for the program for more than 10 years, said, “There are fewer and fewer opportunities for kids to get lifeguard training. We have kids and adults from five Indiana counties and Illinois attend the program. Red Cross Lifeguard training gives kids valuable life skills, and opens the door to a first job of great responsibility. Past guards have found jobs working at local town, church camp, state parks, university and college pools.”
Many high schools will award an elective PE credit (check with the high school guidance counselor) for the successful completion of the lifeguard program. Lifeguarding is a rewarding summer job, and guards are in high demand. Guards can choose from Indoor or outdoor work and hours are often flexible.
Details and a registration form are at http://crew272.org follow the links for Lifeguarding (2 clicks).