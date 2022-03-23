Fountain Central High School and Southeast Fountain Virtual Academy hosted the 2022 Academic Awards Night at their gym on March 7, according to information from the school.
All awards are based on semester average grades earned during the 2021 Spring semester and/or 2021 Fall semester.
The Academic Awards Night was made possible through the sole support of sponsor donations. Fountain Central and SEF Virtual Academy donors included Allen Auction & Real Estate, CentreBank, Coal Creek Country Store, Downs TV & Appliance, Fountain Central FFA, Fountain Central Spanish Club, The Fountain Trust Company, Froedge’s Gravel Pit, Morris Goat Farm LLC, Nucor Steel, Psi Iota Xi, SEF Community Foundation and Veedersburg American Legion Post 288. Covington’s Wabash Valley Flower Shop also provided plant arrangements to enhance the ceremony.
Awards included:
Recipients of “A” Honor medallion are Brayden Prickett, Nicholas Swenson, Hadlee McBride, Andrew Hernandez, Erin Sillery & Nathan Newell.
Freshman recipients of A/B Honor medallion are Ayden Donaldson, Madisyn Morgan, Erin Volk, Haylee Blann, Kayleigh Geller, Madalynn Jackson & Camila Villalobos Luna, Levi Cox, Hudson Young, Levi Miller, Brian Stout, Carleigh Geller, Sabastian Myers, Hannah Prickett & Krystal Williams, Jose Duarte-Grajales, Dallas Simmons & Justice Ward.
Sophomore recipients of A/B Honor medallion pictured are Kyle Slinker, Cole Garbison, Avery Donaldson, Allison Dawson, Alexis Myers, Katelynn Brown, Morgan Brown, Hayden Kler, Wyatt Goings, Ethan Wigley & Kerry Swenson, Ely Thompson, Kendall Eberly, Owen Acton, Noah Armstrong, Maddox Carson, Taden Dahl, Elijah Davis, Kameran Krug, Brayden Prickett & Mary Rice, Tiffany Bolin, Luna Jenkins, Anthony Lopez, Davison McCarty, Mikaylee Meyer, Marvin Olvera-Barradas, Waylon Frazee, Isaac Gayler, Ava Ginter, Jamie Green, Andres Hernandez, Aiden Owen, Henry Taylor & Koby Wolf.
Junior recipients of A/B Honor medallion are Ethan Mellady, Marylee Muniz-Dominguez, Nola Walls & Hannah Wood, Hunter Blankenship, Caven Brown & Noah Fruits, Ethen Campbell, Ethan Franklin, Hallie Murphy, Madison Oilar, Jacob Paxton & Karson Wolf.
Senior recipients of A/B Honor medallion are Taylor York, Fellanie Pritchard, Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons, Aubrey Hicks, Emily Keeling, Cassadi Parks, Courtney Sims, Dania Pesquera Aguirre, Haley Amber Webb & Dylan Songer, Larissa McMahan, Willow Marcum-Walsh, Emily Jimenez, Madison Inman, Jacob Harshbarger, Bryan Chirinos Flores, Chaney Patton, Nathan Solomon & Zane Reitz, Nicholas Swenson, Mikayla Kiger, Chloe Golia, Kendra Earlywine, Ray Duncan, James Douglas, Larissa Bowers, Riley Nelson, Caden Meagher & Madison Pritchard,. Imanol Barradas Jimenez, Angela Gonzalez, Cesar Izquierdo-Ramirez, Jared McCarthy, Jordan Melvin, Angel Muniz Montero, Gilbert Olvera Barradas, Kaitlyn Peterson & Gavin Simmons.
Sophomores who earned chevrons for their jackets are Allison Dawson, Wesley Jackson, Conner Robinson & Haley Marva Webb, Jaylin Payne, Kacey Kirkpatrick, Lainey Leslie, Anahi Izquierdo-Ramirez
Juniors that earned chevrons for their jackets are Chase Witsman, Luke Foxworthy, Lukas Miller, Samuel Morris, Marylee Muniz-Dominguez, Lauren Crowder & Erin Sillery.
Seniors who earned chevrons for their jackets are Carter Merryman, Courtney Sims, Hayleigh Elkins, Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons, Emily Keeling, Isabella Pritchard, Austin Pickett, Seth Martin, Andrew Duncan, Lillianne Fishero, Chloe Golia, Emily Jimenez, Willow Marcum-Walsh, Maddie Medley, Jared McCarthy.
Freshman recipients who earned academic jackets are Alydia Mellady, Chloe Morgan, Rylee Simko, Katielynn Wadham, Alexandar Pavey, Brailey Hoagland, Josephine Harshbarger, Bryson Davis & Caitlin Crowder.
Sophomore recipients who earned academic jackets included Ethan Wigley.
Junior recipients who earned academic jackets included Ethan Mellady, Noah Fruits and Zane Curtis.
Senior recipients who earned academic jacketsare Kaydyn Kiger, Jordan Melvin, Dania Pesquera Aguirre, Taylor York, Isabella Pritchard, Sydney Houmes & Gilbert Olvera Barradas.
Seniors who earned honor blankets by maintaining at least a 3.83 cumulative GPA throughout their high school career are Lillianne Fishero, Maddie Medley, Emily Jimenez, Willow Marcum-Walsh, Courtney Sims. Austin Pickett, Andrew Duncan, Ray Duncan, Seth Martin & Carter Merryman.