1

Seated left to right:

Jacquelynn Weber (freshman), Alydia Mellady (sophomore), Marylee Muniz -Dominguez (senior), Hannah Wood (senior), Jillean Pate (senior), Madison Oilar (senior), Erin Sillery (senior), Mary Rice (junior).

Standing left to right:

Jessie Frazee (freshman), Jose Duarte-Grajales (sophomore), Chase Witsman (senior), Luke Foxworthy (senior), Steven Meyer (senior), Mason Larkin (senior), Ethan Mellady (senior), Connor Robinson (junior).

 Photo contributed

Fountain Central High School will celebrate homecoming Sept. 30.

Homecoming court includes:

Tags

Trending Food Videos