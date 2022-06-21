In back to back years the Fountain Central FFA Livestock Judging Team advanced to a national contest. This year they will be competing at Grand Island Nebraska.
The livestock judging team of Ray Duncan, Seth Martin, Waylon Frazee, Eli Davis placed 5th at the State Contest May 14 and advanced to a National trip to Grand Island Nebraska in the fall.
As a team they were fifth in Beef; fifth in Swine; sixth in Sheep/ Goats; seventh in Reasons.
Individually
Ray Duncan was 7th overall and Seth Martin was 13th overall, qualifying them for the All State Team.
Duncan was also seventh in Beef, fifth in Hogs and seventh in Reasons.
"(I'm) Really proud of the team for reaching their goal they set at the beginning of the year of advancing to another National Contest," said Adam Miller, advisor.