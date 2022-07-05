Indiana has changed its threshold for an elevated blood lead level. The old threshold for an elevated blood lead level was 10 micrograms per deciliter and has been lowered to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter matching the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) standard. Sean Sharma, MD, Health Officer for Fountain and Warren County, states, “It is important that Indiana has aligned our safety threshold for lead to the safer national standard. This will allow us to identify individuals at risk for lead poisoning before it happens and avoid lead toxicity."
Healthcare providers should highly encourage parents to have their children tested for lead. If your healthcare provider does not talk to you about lead testing for your child, you should ask. Awareness of lead exposure and the effects of lead poisoning is the key. There are many damaging health effects caused by lead poisoning, some of them include nervous system damage, developmental delay, and hearing loss. The health effects of lead poisoning in children are permanent, making screening more important.
Dr. Sharma states, “Screening for lead poisoning is important in the same way that we screen for breast cancer with mammograms, or for colon cancer with a colonoscopy. We want to identify children exposed to lead before the damage happens.”
The health department highly encourages lead screening in children. Although the health department does not test for lead, testing should be available through your healthcare provider. Locally, Ascension St. Vincent North and South Clinic are able to provide on-site lead testing for children.
Jenny Eads, Environmental Health Specialist for the Fountain and Warren County Health Department (FW Health), states, “I can’t express enough the importance of awareness of lead exposure! Lead poisoning is preventable and there are options available for testing your child and the home to prevent long term effects.” You can contact her at the health department to obtain a free lead test kit for the home. FW Health can be reached by telephone at (765) 762-3035, or through their website at FWHealth.org.
FW Health is advocating for lead awareness and lead testing. The health department was recently at the Warren County Fair and will be at the Fountain County Fair starting July 8. Their booth will have educational magnets, ceramic mugs, covid-19 take home tests, and lead test kits for the home.