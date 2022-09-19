Warren County Board of Directors, Management, and Staff are proud to announce that Philip High, former General Manager of Warren County REMC, has been nominated to receive the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from Governor Eric Holcomb. The award is given to one who is “distinguished by his humanity in living, his loyalty in friendship, his wisdom in counsel, and His inspiration in leadership”.
Phil High has retired after 58 years of employment with Warren County REMC. He began his career in 1964 as a summer job upon graduation of Williamsport High School, and continued working parttime as he attended Indiana State University. After earning his degree in 1970, Phil was hired full-time working in maintenance, as warehouseman, and groundskeeper. In 1971 he became Member Services Director, and became Staking Engineer in 1977, holding that position until December 2001. At that time he was appointed Manager of Engineering and Operations. Phil became General Manager October 5, 2005, a position held until retiring August 15, 2022.