Five amazing young ladies will be vying for a $1,000 scholarship and the title of Miss Warren County 2023.
The county queen program provides an opportunity for young women to enhance communication skills they can utilize throughout their lifetime, including interview techniques, gaining confidence in public speaking, and organizing philanthropic activities within their community, according to information from the pageant committee.
Miss Warren County responsibilities include reigning over fair events, being involved in community service activities throughout the year, and representing Warren County at the Miss Indiana State Fair pageant in January.
Meghan Beyer, Miss Warren County 2022, will crown her successor at 7:30 p.m., June 19 in the Warren County Fairground coliseum.
This year’s contestants are
Allyson is the 18-year-old daughter of Bruce & Jennifer Thornsbrough of West Lebanon. Allyson will be attending University of Indianapolis, majoring in physical therapy with a minor in Nutrition.
Abigail is the daughter of Keith & Amy Clem. Abigail, 19, will begin her college career at Indiana State University in the fall majoring in both Special Education and Elementary Education.
Isabelle is the 20-year-old daughter of Derek & JonAnn Puterbaugh of Williamsport.
Isabelle will be a Junior at Indiana University where she is studying Management and Human Organization with a minor in Public Relations
Janiah is the daughter of Amber and Hunter Reece from Williamsport. Janiah, 18, will be attending Purdue University to pursue a dual bachelor’s degree in Law & Society and Psychology, with a minor in Forensic Sciences
Ellen is the 18-year-old daughter of Missy Lanham & Fred McDonald. Ellen will be studying Social Studies Education at Indiana State University in the fall.