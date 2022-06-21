Five contestants will vie for the title of Miss Fountain County Fair Queen.
The queen contest will be at 7:30 p.m. July 9 in the Paris Livestock Arena.
Contestant 1 is Shy Rahm. She is the 20-year-old daughter of Chris and Diana Rahm of Veedersburg. She is a 2020 graduate of Fountain Central High School and is currently attending Marian University, majoring in nursing while also double minoring in biology and psychology.
Contestant 2 is Bailey Duncan. She is a 19 year old from Covington. She just graduated from Covington High School with the class of 2022. She will be attending Franklin College to students exercise science to athletic training. She is also on the cheer team as well as the cross country team for Franklin College.
Contestant 3 is Ella Peterson. She is the 19-year-old daughter of Dale and Michalina Peterson and resides in Attica. She currently attends Purdue University majoring in animal sciences with a concentration in biosciences.
Aubrey Stonecipher is contestant 4. She is the 19-year-old daughter of Jason and Melissa Stonecipher. She graduates from Covington High School in May of 2021. She will be a sophomore at Purdue University in the fall. She currently studies agribusiness with a concentration in agricultural marketing and sales.
Audrey Galloway is this year’s contestant 5. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Paige and Stacey Galloway. She graduated Covington High School with the class of 2022. She is an incoming freshman at Purdue University and plays on studying agribusiness. She has been a volunteer in surrounding communities for years.
Miss Fountain county 2121 Paige Scheurich will crown the new Miss Fountain County this year.