Ag & Natural Resources Educator
Purdue Extension Benton and Warren Co.
2022 Is an Election Year.
It is a midterm election year. Not quite as exciting (or nauseating) as a Presidential election year, but still there are good reasons to make sure we all exercise our right to vote. The general election will be Tuesday November 8th but just as important perhaps, will be the primary election on Tuesday May 3rd. In our local elections there are typically a few races where the winner of the primary goes on to be uncontested in the November general election. This means, that for these races, your only chance to have your voice heard in regards to the suitability of these candidates to hold office is by voting in the primary.
In order to vote in the primary and/or general election you need to be a US citizen and a resident of Indiana and 18 years of age on or before 11/8/22 and not currently in prison and you have lived in the precinct where you vote for at least 30 days prior to the election and you are a registered voter. A couple of notes to clarify my previous run on sentence. Those who are 17 years of age are eligible to vote in the primary as long as they will turn 18 on or prior to November 8th. If you have a felony conviction on your record, as long as you have done your time, you are eligible to vote. You just need to go through the process of registering to vote again.
To register to vote, a good place to begin is http://www.indianavoters.com At this website you can also check on your voter registration status, find your polling place location and see who is on the ballot. You can also register to vote in person at the following locations- A Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branch while applying for or renewing a driver’s license, permit or ID card; a public assistance office while applying for services; county voter registration offices and Unemployment Compensation offices while applying for services. As you can see, there are a number of places where you can register, you just need to do so at least 30 days prior to the election you wish to vote in. Once you are registered, you will automatically be registered to vote in subsequent elections unless you move, you change your name or get convicted of a felony. There are likely other reasons that might require you to re-register, but those are the big 3 that I can think of at the moment.
For those interested in seeking local public office, the period for declaration of candidacy runs from 1/5/22 to noon on 2/4/22. Information packets for prospective candidates are available at the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court located in your county courthouse. The process of declaring candidacy does not appear to be unreasonably complicated but it is not something you will be able to complete if you wait until the last minute. Please note that school board elections are not part of the May 3rd primary ballot. The period for prospective candidates for school board to file a petition and consent runs from 7/27/22 to noon on 8/26/22 and these positions are then voted on in the November 8th general election.