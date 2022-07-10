There are two types of people that run for titles like 4-H Fair Queen, ones who are talked into running by friends or family and others who have wanted to be queen for most of their young lives.
Ella Peterson, who won the Fountain County title on Saturday night, was one of the latter, saying, “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve watched the pageants and dreamed of being the 4-H Fair Queen from Fountain County.”
4-H has been a big part of her life as she is a 10-year member and has shown beef cattle and sheep as well as submitting projects in photography and foods.
Everyone who competes in 4-H has to prepare to show the product of their efforts and Peterson says it is no different for the queen contest.
“I thought the preparation was the easy part of [the contest],” she explained. “I’m used to preparing for all the things I do. The hardest part was getting the walk to be perfect – learning all the little things to make it look easy – because we don’t usually wear long dresses and you want to do it right.”
Peterson competed for Attica High School in both tennis and swimming and said that there is pressure in both sports and in the queen contest, but that they are different.
“In sports it’s about an adrenaline rush, but as soon as you are done competing you know the result,” she said. “Here in the pageant, you do what you can as best as you can, but you have to wait and see how you did. Sitting on stage waiting was hard for me.”
The state queen contest is upcoming for Peterson and she said she was looking forward to it, commenting, “It’s another chance to do things I haven’t done and to get better at representing Fountain County.”
She said she thinks anyone who is eligible to run for queen should do so, saying “Absolutely, they should. It’s a chance to build your confidence and your skills for the future.”
One thing that Peterson plans to do to help convince others to enter the contest is to use social media to show all the things she gets to do, whether that is travel, meeting people or representing the county to other areas of the state.
“Social media is the best way to reach people now,” she stated. “I think if I keep active [on social media], I can show people how much fun it is and how much I’ll get to do.”
She closed by saying that she was looking forward to the upcoming year, noting, “I’ll be busy with all I do, but I’ll make sure that I can make time for all the Fountain County 4-H Queen activities.”
In this year’s contest, Aubrey Stonecipher was the first runner-up, Shy Rahm was the second runner-up and Audrey Galloway was both Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic.