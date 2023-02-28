Prescott

Jonathan Hawkins Photography

Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, authored a bill on partisan school board elections that died Feb. 27, 2023.(Courtesy of Prescott Flickr)

 Jonathan Hawkins Photography

A bill that would have let Hoosier communities decide if local school board elections should be partisan died in the Indiana House after lawmakers failed to vote on the measure by Monday’s deadline.

That means school board races will stay non-partisan — at least for now. Language from the bill could still crop up in others before the end of the current legislative session.

