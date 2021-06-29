Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials are recommending Hoosiers remove their bird feeders, including those for hummingbirds, statewide, after several reports of sick and dying songbirds.
According to the information from the state, in late May, DNR started receiving reports of sick and dying songbirds from Monroe County with neurological signs, eye swelling, and crusty discharge around the eyes.
Reports of sick and dying birds have been received from more than 40 counties, including: Allen, Bartholomew, Benton, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clark, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Floyd, Gibson, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Ohio, Orange, Parke, Porter, Putnam, Starke, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Union, Vanderburgh, Washington, Whitley.
The following species are principally affected: blue jay, American robin, common grackle, starling, northern cardinal, brown-headed cowbird.
DNR staff have collected samples and submitted them to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. Final laboratory diagnostic results are pending – the cause or transmission is currently unknown and still under investigation.
All birds have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus.
For updates, visit on.IN.gov/songbirddeaths