Each year the Office of the Indiana State Chemist offers the Clean Sweep Pesticide Disposal Program at a half dozen sites across our state. This is an opportunity for schools, golf courses, nurseries, farmers, ag dealers, municipalities and county governments to legally dispose of unwanted pesticides. This service is free for the first 250 pounds per participant with a charge of $2 per pound thereafter. This year the nearest sites for those in Benton County are:

August 23, 2023 – Newton Co. Highway Department 3640 S. 275 W. Morocco, IN 47963

Tags