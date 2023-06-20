Each year the Office of the Indiana State Chemist offers the Clean Sweep Pesticide Disposal Program at a half dozen sites across our state. This is an opportunity for schools, golf courses, nurseries, farmers, ag dealers, municipalities and county governments to legally dispose of unwanted pesticides. This service is free for the first 250 pounds per participant with a charge of $2 per pound thereafter. This year the nearest sites for those in Benton County are:
August 23, 2023 – Newton Co. Highway Department 3640 S. 275 W. Morocco, IN 47963
August 24, 2023 - Hendricks County Fairgrounds 1900 E. Main St. Danville, IN 46122
As you can probably imagine, the folks at the state chemist’s office need to have a good idea in advance of what chemistry and amounts to expect in order to properly plan for disposal. Because of this, those who wish to avail themselves of this disposal opportunity should fill out a participant form on which they are asked to give trade names and estimated amounts of chemicals they wish to get rid of. They ask that participants fill out this form “to the best of your ability”, understanding that there may be some mystery containers out there. They will work with you to help in the disposal and the participant form includes contacts who can be phoned to discuss these unusual cases. The state chemist requests this form be filled out by August 9th. Those needing a form should contact Jon Charlesworth at the Benton or Warren County Extension Office charles6@purdue.edu
Homeowners with hazardous chemicals they need to dispose of will have that opportunity on August 5th from 8 am to noon at the Benton County Recycling Center 410 S Adeway in Fowler. Items or substances that will be accepted at this event include: oil, oil filters, antifreeze, poisons, chemicals, oil-based paint, cleaners, herbicides and other pesticides. Tires will NOT be accepted. It is recommended that if you have used tires you want to get rid of to talk with a tire dealership.