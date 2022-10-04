The Town of Williamsport announced a micro-grant for retail business growth. The purpose of the grant is to increase the retail offerings and experiences that helps attracts additional retail traffic.
“The town has seen an increased interest for retail over the last year and the leadership wants to use the town’s economic development funds to foster additional growth through this incentive,” said Ben Dispennett of the Warren County Local Economic Development Organization (LEDO) in a news release. The grant is focused on physical improvements to the business and up to $5,000 dollars may be awarded. The micro-grant is a competitive process and businesses, both existing and those soon to open, may apply.