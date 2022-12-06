STATEHOUSE (Nov. 22, 2022) – State Sen.-elect Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) became the state senator for Indiana Senate District 23 after taking the oath of office. He was sworn in by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush, according to information from Deery's office.
“The oath of office is a vow to defend the Constitution and to faithfully and impartially perform my duties as senator,” Deery said. “I take that very seriously and am ready to perform those duties on behalf of every mile of this unique district.”
Deery has worked at Purdue University since 2011 and serves as the deputy chief of staff and communications and public policy advisor to Purdue University President Mitch Daniels.
Prior to his tenure at Purdue, Deery served as a communications and public policy research aid at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington D.C.
He and his wife live in West Lafayette with their three children.
State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) represents Senate District 23,
which includes Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren and portions of Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties