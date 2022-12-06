Deery

State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette), accompanied by his family, is sworn in by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush.

 Photo contributed

STATEHOUSE (Nov. 22, 2022) – State Sen.-elect Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) became the state senator for Indiana Senate District 23 after taking the oath of office. He was sworn in by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush, according to information from Deery's office.

“The oath of office is a vow to defend the Constitution and to faithfully and impartially perform my duties as senator,” Deery said. “I take that very seriously and am ready to perform those duties on behalf of every mile of this unique district.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos