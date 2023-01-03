STATEHOUSE — Communities in Senate District 23 will receive more than $5.2 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) in a December news release.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana's roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1.1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 23, the following communities received grants:
Attica received $224,435.25;
Covington received $333,185.45;
Hillsboro received $149,652;
Montezuma received $747,942.75;
Montgomery County received $999,542.03;
Parke County received $284,957.54;
Rockville received $68,941.50;
Rosedale received $249,873;
Tippecanoe County received $1 million;
Vermillion County received $351,979.29;
Warren County received $316,938; and
Williamsport received $479,998.50.
"Indiana is an infrastructure leader thanks to initiatives like the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program," Deery said. "Our local government leaders deserve a lot of credit for obtaining this funding, and the state has a duty to support them, especially in our rural communities."
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in January of 2023.