STATEHOUSE  — Communities in Senate District 23 will receive more than $5.2 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) in a December news release.

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana's roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1.1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

