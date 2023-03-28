Deery

Photo contributed

State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) presents House Bill 1046 during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation March 28.

 Photo contributed

STATEHOUSE (March 28, 2023) — A bill sponsored by State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) that would support workforce transportation and expand local road funding opportunities passed the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation MArch 28, according to information from Deery’s office.

House Bill 1046 would allow a public transportation corporation in one county to cross into another county to transport individuals as long as an interlocal agreement between the two counties is in place.

