Have you all noticed this weed that seems to have invaded every fencerow, pasture and right of way in the state? I’m referring to poison hemlock, the plant that looks like a big ugly eight foot version of Queen Anne’s Lace. Distinguishing features of poison hemlock, other than its size, are distinctive purple spots and blotches along its hairless stems. Queen Anne’s Lace (a.k.a. wild carrot) is a much smaller plant, has hairy stems and no purple splotches. If poison hemlock was just another ugly weed, it wouldn’t even be on our radar as something that needs to be eradicated. The real troubling attribute of this weed is that it contains highly poisonous alkaloid compounds that can be fatal to humans and livestock. While these alkaloids are more concentrated in the seeds and roots, all parts of the plant are poisonous. The most likely victim of hemlock poisoning will be livestock that graze on the leaves or stems.
Symptoms exhibited by grazing livestock will occur within an hour of consumption and will start with nervousness and can progress to respiratory paralysis within two to three hours. If pregnant animals consume the plant it may result in birth defects. Treatment is available for poisoned animals, but requires a veterinarian and must begin immediately.
Humans are most likely to suffer ill effects from poison hemlock while attempting to kill the weed. Handling this plant can cause severe skin rashes so make sure to wear gloves, long sleeve shirt and pants if chopping or pulling by hand. The smoke from burning hemlock is also poisonous so the best plan for disposing of the cut plants is to either leave them lay where they are or, if you are cleaning up a pasture, remove the cut plants and pile them to compost in an area that is not accessible to the livestock.
The best method of control for hemlock is going to depend on where the weeds are located. If they are growing where they can be mowed, then repeated cuttings with a mower will eventually exhaust the plant’s ability to regrow from its root reserves. If the hemlock has invaded a pasture, then the decision between mowing and hand pulling/cutting will depend on the extent of the infestation. Keep in mind that the cut plant will still be poisonous after it is cut, so if the pasture is going to be grazed, the cut hemlock plants should be removed. Additionally, if you are making grass hay, the areas infested with hemlock should not be baled.
I’ve made it all the way to the third paragraph without any mention of herbicide. So, what about using herbicides to kill poison hemlock? Surely, there has to be some chemical we can douse this stuff with, right? Poison hemlock is a biennial plant. In year one, it germinates from seed and produces a low growing rosette form that looks like it might be a fern. It’s really an attractive little plant. Then in year two it bolts, puts up a tall, thick stem with the umbrella-like flower head that we are now noticing all over the countryside. If you can catch hemlock in year one (rosette form), herbicide treatment will be very effective. Triclopyr alone and triclopyr mixed with 2,4-D (Crossbow) can give almost complete control. Dicamba or glyphosate are also very effective at killing the rosette form. These same herbicides can be used to kill the weed early in year two of the biennial life cycle. However, once the plant has bolted and flowered, treatment with herbicide is not recommended because a) you are unlikely to kill the large plant, b) the plant has likely already produced viable seed and c) using herbicides on mature, 8’ tall plants is a sure way to develop a population of herbicide resistant weeds.
More information on identifying and managing poison hemlock and other toxic species can be found in Purdue Extension’s Guide to Toxic Weeds in Forages which is available online as a free downloadable pdf.