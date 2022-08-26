The Historic Preservation Grant has been awarded for the preservation and conservation of the Cade’s Mill Covered Bridge in Fountain County.
The Dorothy Q Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution recently made that announcement.
The chapter sponsored the project offered through the NSDAR in Washington, D.C., at the amount of $10,000. This was the only maximum amount award in the state of Indiana.
Built in 1854 the Cade’s Mill Covered Bridge is the oldest covered bridge still on its original site. Years of neglect and inclement weather have taken its toll. This bridge was instrumental in the development of the western territory and was the main road from Crawfordsville to the western part of Indiana. It was necessary for early settlers, pioneers and farmers to cross Coal Creek at this point. Fountain County has three covered bridges remaining - Cade’s Mill, Rob Roy and Wallace bridges.
The Fountain County Art Council Historic Preservation Committee is spearheading this project. It is projected to cost $800,000. The committee has had several fundraisers and is still seeking financial assistance. This grant will be sued to further stabilize Cade’s Mill Bridge by providing calming. All funding or donations in helping to preserve this historic bridge are asked to be sent to Western Indiana Community Foundation/Covered Bridge Fund, P.O. Box 75, Covington, Indiana, 47932.
The National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization. DAR is a lineage-based membership for women who had an ancestor (Revolutionary War) who helped contribute to securing the independence of the United States.
DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism in communities across the nation. Those who are interested in becoming a DAR member are asked to contact Dorothy Q Chapter Registrar Ericia Church at ericiachurch21@gmail.com or Chapter Regent Michele Borden at mlborden@mymetronet.net.