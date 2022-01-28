Benton County – On January 15, 2022, Trooper Stanton began an investigation after receiving information about the possible solicitation of a child by Jonathon Cavanaugh, 36, of Fowler, according to information from Indiana State POlice.
After further investigation, Trooper Stanton located evidence that Cavanaugh was attempting to solicit nude photos from a female under 14 years of age. Trooper Stanton was granted a search warrant for 1323 E. 17th Street Fowler, IN, by a Benton County Judge to search for any electronic devices.
On January 25, 2022, Trooper Stanton, with the assistance of other officers, served the search warrant at that residence and took Cavanaugh into custody. During the search of the residence, officers on the scene located multiple electronic devices, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and synthetic urine. Cavanaugh was transported to Benton County Jail.
Arrested and Preliminary Charges:
Jonathon Cavanaugh, 36, Fowler, IN
Child Solicitation – Level 5 Felony
Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony
Possession of Synthetic Urine – Class B Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor
Trooper Stanton was assisted on scene by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, and Fowler Police Department.
*All charges listed are merely accusations at this point. All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
There is no further information to release at this time.