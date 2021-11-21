CRAWFORDSVILLE, INDIANA – Crawfordsville Clerk-Treasurer Terri Gadd swore in new firefighter/paramedic Erick Laundrum to the Crawfordsville Fire Department (CFD) after the Board of Works and Public Safety meeting Nov. 17, according to information provided.
Laundrum is a 2008 Western Boone graduate from Jamestown, Ind. He served with the US Army National Guard from 2007 to 2014, and served in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010. Laundrum also worked with the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, Pittsboro Fire Department, Boone County EMS and the Putnam County EMS before joining the CFD.
“Erick will be a great addition to our team and we are excited for him to get started,” said Crawfordsville Fire Department Chief Scott Busenbark. “His extensive past experience will surely prove to be an asset to our department and we are pleased to welcome him to the CFD family.”
For more information on the Crawfordsville Fire Department visit www.crawfordsville.net.