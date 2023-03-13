STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) welcomed local students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in January and February, according to information from Deery's office.
One of those was a student from Covington High School.
Kendall Shumaker, from Covington, attends Covington Community High School
Haley Holtsclaw, from Rockville, attends Parke Heritage Middle School (pictured with State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg))
Ava Hunley, from Klondike, attends Klondike Middle School
Emma Hunley, from West Lafayette, attends Klondike Middle School
Ella Lacy, from Rockville, attends Parke Heritage Middle School (pictured with State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg))
Bennett Oppy, from New Richmond, attends North Montgomery Middle School
Claire Rowan, from West Lafayette, is a homeschooled student
Emily Rowan, from West Lafayette, is a homeschooled student
Avery Willis, from Klondike, attends Klondike Middle School
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
"It is a safe bet that any day I get to welcome a page to the Senate floor will be one of the highlights of my week," Deery said. "Meeting with students from around the district and teaching them about the Senate is one of the best parts of the job."
The page program provides a firsthand look into our state government and teaches students about government outside the classroom.
Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.