INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 3, 2023) — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture recently announced the winners of the 2023 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis throughout the next year.

“Each year it is always a joy to review the photos submitted to the Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The 10 photos selected as winners truly capture the Hoosier spirit and farming tradition to the highest degree. I want to thank and congratulate all participants for helping us showcase Indiana agriculture.”

