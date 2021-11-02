The Covington Community Foundation is pleased to announce that it has awarded a $5,500 grant to the Covington Trojans Youth Football Program.
The purpose of the grant is to award funding for the program to purchase an enclosed trailer to house players equipment and uniforms along with the cheerleader uniforms, according to information provided.
Holly Gearheart of the Youth Football/Cheer Program says, “The cheer uniforms are currently stored in plastic totes, at the head of cheerleading’s house. The goal is to purchase a 6’ tall, 12’ deep enclosed trailer and add racking inside for the football jerseys/pants and cheer uniforms to be hung up. This would also add shelving to house the helmets. The program already has shoulder pad racks that are on wheels, so this would enable them to wheel those in and out of the trailer during equipment handout.” Dale White, CEO of the Covington Community Foundation states, “This trailer will provide the proper organization of uniforms and equipment for the youth program. It will also allow more storage at the Trojan Complex locker room for the Middle School & High School football teams. It’s our privilege on behalf of the Covington community to award this grant.”
Covington Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Covington, Indiana.