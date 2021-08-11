The Covington Community School Corporation School Board met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, August 9, 2021.
CCSC superintendent Kevin Smith noted, during the session, that the school year was ready to begin on Thursday, August 12, 2021. “I appreciate everyone involved in the preparations for the start of school. I am excited for our students, staff, and school – community and wish all a positive, successful, effective, safe, and fun year.”
During the business portion of the agenda the board:
• Approved the following hires:
— Kaylee Cooper, CES Music Instructional Aide
— Hannah Hegg, CHS Instructional Aide
— Amy Townsend, CMS Instructional Aide
— Logan Myers, CHS Instructional Aide/CMS Volunteer Football Coach
— Brad Lewsader, Transfer from Girls Volunteer Assistant Soccer Coach to Boys Assistant Soccer Coach
— Mariah Kagels, CMS Cheerleading Sponsor
— Kara Taylor, CES After School STEM Sponsor
— Pacia Whittington, CES After School STEM Sponsor
— Chase Griswell, CH/MS Custodian
• Accepted the following resignations:
— Cindie Holliday, CES Maternity Leave Instructor
— Thomas Weeks – Barnitt, CHS Instructor
• Received an update from the Steftenagel Group regarding the status of the classroom improvement project.
— The project is 99% complete, with punch list items being worked.
• Learned that the new athletic complex restrooms will be open for use beginning on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
• Accepted the recommendations from the building principals in approving four out – of – district student transfer applications.
• Approved the preliminary 2022 Budget for advertising.
• Authorized the acceptance of a $20,000 grant from the Purdue IN-MAC program.
— The program will provide a Design and Innovation studio for use in the elementary school STEM curriculum.
• Approved the recommendation of CCSC Food Services supervisor Becky Story for the 2021 – 2022 adult meal food prices.
• Recognized the efforts of Ms. Jennifer Linville, corporation extra-curricular treasurer, as a result of the successful completion of the state board of accounts ECA audit.
The next scheduled meeting of the board will be Sept. 13.
Thank you for your support of our children and of the Covington School – Community.