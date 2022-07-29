Covington

Covington, IN – On July 28 the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $850 to the Covington United Methodist Church for the Community Christmas Concert through the Arts Project Support grant program, according to a news release.

During its June 10 Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. More than 460 applications were reviewed by 85 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development, and finance.

Tags

Trending Food Videos