Covington, IN – On July 28 the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $850 to the Covington United Methodist Church for the Community Christmas Concert through the Arts Project Support grant program, according to a news release.
During its June 10 Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. More than 460 applications were reviewed by 85 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development, and finance.
“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding are improving the economic and educational climates of the state of Indiana,” said Alberta Barker, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is delighted to support this investment in Hoosier communities. It is a privilege to uplift the impressive creative work being done around the state.”
The Commission also designated the Community Christmas Concert as an Arts Trust License Plate Project. Interest accrued from the Arts Trust, supported by donations through the sale of Celebrate the Arts license plates, is distributed to one Arts Project Support grant recipient from every county in which there is a funded application. Beneficiaries were selected based on exemplary commitment to community, education, economy, and health.
The funds will assist in bringing a Dove nominated duo of classical guitar and Mallet-Kat from Nashville, Tennessee for the 4th annual Community Christmas Concert. With these funds, there will be no admission charge only a free will offering to assist with additional expenses. The Burchfield Brothers is unlike any musical group that has performed in the Covington area. Their concert is a combination of music, storytelling and comedy as each plays off the other in a way that’s entertaining and captivating. Prime timers will love the music while young people are inspired by the arrangements and intrigued with the instrumentation. The concert will be hosted by the Covington United Methodist Church for the enjoyment of all. The funding is part of the appropriation from the National Endowment for the Arts distributed by state officials – Indiana Senators Phil Boots and Mike Braun, State Representative Alan Morrison; and United States Congressman Jim Baird and United States Senator Todd Young who represent the Covington and surrounding area.
“Art and creativity strengthen the fabric of Indiana’s communities. They promote connection and cohesion, foster the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive, and create the kinds of communities where people want to live,” said Miah Michaelsen, Executive Director of the Indiana Arts Commission. “In each of Indiana’s 92 counties, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that improves the quality of life of every Hoosier and drives economic development within our state.”
Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.