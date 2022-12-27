The Covington Coffeenians are announcing the winners of the 2022 Christmas Decorating Contest. The winners in each of four categories will receive a cash prize. Here are the results:
2022 Covington Coffeenian 36th Annual Christmas Decorating Contest
The Covington Coffeenians are announcing the winners of the 2022 Christmas Decorating Contest. The winners in each of four categories will receive a cash prize. Here are the results:
2022 Covington Coffeenian 36th Annual Christmas Decorating Contest
Classic/Traditional Winner
Keith Swaby – 833 Crockett Street
Honorable Mentions
Jason and Cameron Norton – 603 Fourth Street
Matthew and Donna Boulos – 1014 Peach Lane
Michael and Molly Durant – 227 Elm Drive
Travis & Bailee Mitchell – 205 Eagle Drive
Religious Winner
Marsha Stevenson - 800 Crockett Street
Honorable Mentions
Bob and Mary Elaine Denhart – 905 Pearl Street
Sonny and Susie Keller - 501 Crockett Street
Fun Category Winner
Phil & Noel Whiteman – 807 Short Court
Honorable Mentions
Allen & Amanda Strawser – 1111 Fourth Street
Marty & Paula Acord – 1221 Harrison Street
Former Winners Category Winner
Samlaska Family – 110 Harlan Avenue
Honorable Mentions
Delp Family – 667 N Trojan Complex Road
Pam Maskal – 812 Liberty Street
Story Family – 603 Liberty Street
A special commendation to the Covington Business Association for sponsoring A Magical Christmas in the Park and to all those who participated in the drive-through display.
