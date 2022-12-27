1

Keith Swaby was one of the winners in this year's Christmas Decorating Contest in Covington.

 Photo contributed

The Covington Coffeenians are announcing the winners of the 2022 Christmas Decorating Contest. The winners in each of four categories will receive a cash prize. Here are the results:

2022 Covington Coffeenian 36th Annual Christmas Decorating Contest

