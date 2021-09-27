The square in Covington was filled with people attending the 30th Annual Covington Apple Fest.
The Sept. 25 event featured many activities, including a car, turks and motorcycle show, arts, crafts, collectibles, a dessert contest, a taco eating contest, entertainment throughout the day, and the Covington Apple Fest Queen Contest and Little Miss Apple of Your Eye Contest.
The event is sponsored by the Covington Business Association.
Covington Mayor Brad Crain gave the welcome Saturday morning at the main stage. Performing on that stage throughout the day were the Covington High School Band, acoustic duo Bob Bowling and Tracy McAlister, The Fortune Ones, Erin Reynolds and the Wabash Valley Area Band.
Cathleen McGrady was crowned Covington Apple Fest queen. Sofia Fulfer was crowned Little Miss Apple of Your Eye.
McGrady said she is proud to be Covington Apple Fest queen. The 17-year-old is from Hillsboro and is senior at Crawfordsville High School. After high school she plans to study psychology.
“The main reason I wanted to do this pageant and become the Apple Fest queen is just to be an ambassador for the community and get everyone together, especially after the pandemic.”
She said people are wanting to be part of events like Apple Fest now and that she saw lots of people having fun.
“Right after I got done with crowing I helped with the car show, which was awesome,” she said. “There were so many different participants in that. After that, we’ve been selling apples and supporting the local businesses and vendors.”
She said Covington is a wonderful community.
“I think it’s a really great small town to visit, especially on days like this and seeing everyone together,” she said. “It’s a great place to come and visit.