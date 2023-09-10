Covington, IN – August 30, 2023 – Artist Cheryl A. Harris won third place in The Trail of Painted Ponies Holiday Design Contest in 2012. Her winning design “Candy Apple Christmas” was chosen to be crafted into a figurine and ornament Exclusively for Dillard’s Stores, as part of The Trail of Painted Ponies Holiday 2023 release, which marks 20 years since the release of the very first Trail of Painted Ponies figurines, in Winter 2003. The “Candy Apple Christmas” figurine and ornament will be in stock in late 2023 at Dillard’s Stores across the United States, and online, according to information provided.
About the design “Candy Apple Christmas,” The Trail of Painted Ponies writes: “Many classic smells and tastes are associated with the Yuletide Season. Think incensed candles, fresh cut Christmas trees, open fires, cinnamon, orange and clove, peppermint, hot chocolate and roasting chestnuts. But when it comes to delighting the young and arousing nostalgic memories in the old, nothing quite beats the scrumptious smell of warm caramel melted over bright and ripe red apples.”
The Trail of Painted Ponies received hundreds of design submissions from artists in the United States, and all around the world, to celebrate their 20 years of collectible Painted Ponies figurines and ornaments. One of the premier horse collectible and giftware companies in the world, The Trail of Painted Ponies chooses to craft select designs submitted by artists and releases them at least twice per year as figurines and ornaments. To learn more about The Trail of Painted Ponies, visit www.paintedponies.com
Cheryl writes “My association with the Trail of Painted Ponies began in late 2006 after I created two Public Art Projects in Western Indiana. My desire to create and design three-dimensionally was born. I submitted my first design for the ‘America the Beautiful’ Competition and placed in the top ten. I continued on and in 2009 my ninth design submission struck gold. Gold, in the sense that my design, ‘Keeper of the Sacred Fire’ was crafted as a figurine. It was followed by 5 more with "Candy Apple Christmas" becoming my 7th figurine design crafted. It has been an extremely rewarding experience which I hope continues on. Meeting the collectors and being able to create lasting keepsakes for them is a joy.”
This Indiana professional artist exemplifies diversity and versatility. Her 45 year career has included employment as a graphic designer for a large children’s furniture manufacturer, a technical illustrator for a retail chain of stores, 14 years as an Art Director for a full-service Indianapolis, IN advertising and marketing firm overseeing the creative design and production for an array of medium to large corporate accounts and 30 years of self-employment with Cheryl A. Harris Design & Illustration where she offers her services to small businesses, corporations, hospitals, foundations and private consumers. She is known for her beautifully-rendered Corporate Portrait Gifts in Pencil which are given to honor the accomplishments of the recipients. Among these to date, she has created portraits for 12 Board Chairs of the Greater Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce.
Cheryl is also a muralist. Her work includes interior and exterior residential and commercial mural paintings on walls, ceilings and floors. A special commission came from the Covington, IN School Corporation, her alma mater, when she won the bid to design and render a large mural on the school’s new gymnasium wall and design the center floor court art. She was a participant in the restoring/repainting of a large section of the Historic Murals in the Fountain County, IN Courthouse in 1983.
She has been juried over 165 times in select Art Festivals in Indiana, Illinois, Florida and Alabama. She participates in numerous show events and fall festivals where she sells her original work and her Trail of Painted Ponies figurines. She has designed and painted 3 Public Art Projects in Indiana, an 8' tall Giraffe "Yeast Rolls & Ranch Dressing" a Public's Choice Winner, a 5' tall Colt "Smokey Cabin Fever" and a full size Bison "Ouiatenon" which was one of 92 to highlight the 92 Counties in the State of Indiana's Bicentennial.
Her artistic and God-given talents began to show at an early age. She was honored to receive the outstanding Art Award upon High School graduation. She pursued a technical working career by attending Ivy Tech College in Columbus, IN where she received a Degree in Visual Art and Design. In 2009, she was chosen as one of 22 graduates over the department’s 35 year existence to be showcased by the College in a travelling exhibit, “Exceeding Expectations, An Exhibit of Outstanding Alumni and their Professional Work”. Cheryl also has a love for the traditional arts and is a proud 11 year member Artisan of the Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association's Pioneer Village at the Indiana State Fair. Along with Traditional Arts of Indiana the Pioneer Village Program was named the 2021 Indiana State Fair MASTER of Farm Life and Heritage Arts.