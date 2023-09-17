Covington Apple Fest will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m Sept. 30 around the Covington city square.
Chairperson Amy Thompson said, “Returning favorites are the Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show and the Little Miss Apple of Your Eye Contest. Performers that are "returning favorites" are Catlin Crozier and Booe & The Bobz. “We are excited for some first-time performers such as Josh Dill, a 13 year old phenomenal pianist who plays everything from ragtime to Christian music and Coop & Company (they are local Covington group of guys who had their first performance at the Covington 4th of July Celebration) and we invited them to play at Apple Fest.
“We have also added Spotlight Performing Arts which is a Kid's Show as well as GG Magic and Balloons which will be creating balloon art on the Courthouse Lawn from 2-5 p.m.
“This is the biggest year to date of vendors. We have had to be very creative with making room for all of them. We have over 125 vendors.”
The 2023 Covington Apple Fest Queen and Junior Miss Pageant was Sept. 9 at First Baptist Church in Covington. Six young ladies competed for the title of Queen and nine young ladies competed for the title of Junior Miss. The pageant was sponsored by the Covington Business Association and directed by Amy Thompson. The winners were: Queen - Jayden Nicholson, who was also chosen Miss Congeniality and Most Photogenic. First Runner-Up was Haley Hickman and Second Runner-Up was Sabrina Givens.
Junior Miss is Keeley Lewsader. First Runner-Up is Remi Strawser, who also was chosen as Miss Congeniality. Second Runner-Up is London DePugh.
The Queen, Junior Miss and their court will reign over the 32nd Covington Apple Fest from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30.