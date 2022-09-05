The 2022 Covington Apple Fest Queen Pageant will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Baptist Church in Covington. The following young ladies will be competing for the title of Queen: (these are in contestant order), according to information provided.
Kali Stambaugh, 16, of Perrsyville, a junior at North Vermillion at High School
Gracie McKinney, 17, of Covington, a sophomore a Covington High School
Audrey Galloway, 18, of Covington, a freshman at Purdue University
Jayden Nicholson, 19, of Cayuga, a 2021 graduate of North Vermillion High School and 2021 graduate of the Army National Guard
Ema Pender, 18, of Perrysville, a senior at North Vermillion High School
Brooke Gardenhire, 17, of Kingman, a senior at Parke Heritage High School
Mia Nix, 15, of Hillsboro, a freshman of Fountain Central High School
Admission to the pageant is a Free Will Donation with proceeds going to the Fountain County Animal Shelter to help with costs for Keddy Showers.
The Covington Apple Fest is sponsored by the Covington Business Association and directed by Amy Thompson.