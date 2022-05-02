The Covington 5K will take place starting at 8 a.m. June 4 on the Covington Circle Trail.
Registration is open for the event. Visit www.covington5k.com to learn more about the 5K or to register for the event.
Early bird registration is $25 and includes a shirt. The cost to register in the 30 days prior to the event and on race day is $30. Race packets can be picked up from 4-7 p.m. the Friday before the event at the Covington Square. Packets include t-shirt, a race bib and a course map. Packets can also be picked up at the registration table on the day of the race.
On-site registration will be available at packet pick-up the Friday before the race as well as on race day at 7 a.m.
Participants are asked to park at the Covington City Park. Participants will sign in at the registration table and will be shuttled to the starting line. The race will finish at Covington City Park.
The top three winners for the Men’s Division and the Women’s Division will receive awards. Awards will also be given to the top three finishers in each age group: less than 10, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and over.
For more information about the Covington 5K, contact Josh Allen at CoachJosh@RunTheVille.com.
The Kids Fun Run will be presented immediately following the 5K. The fun run is free and all children are invited to participate.
The Covington 5K has a mission of helping to promote a healthy community. The 12th annual Covington 5K continues to build on previous years. The 2022 Covington 5K proceeds will be going to benefit the Indiana Special Olympics of Warren & Fountain County.
Special Olympics Indiana provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, offering them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. Special Olympics Indiana receives no federal or state-appropriated funds, is not a United Way Agency, and relies entirely on corporate, civic and individual donations.
To learn more about the Indiana Special Olympics of Warren & Fountain County or to volunteer with the group, contact Franki Swanson at 765-585-2137 or Crystal Hutts at 765-299-2336.