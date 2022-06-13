The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is serving Warren and Fountain counties.
CASAs are trained volunteers who are appointed by the court to represent the best interest of children who have been abused or neglected and/or are involved in the judicial system, according to information from Director Audrey Hayman.
“As a consistent, caring adult in the child’s life, CASA volunteers help the Fountain and Warren County judges make the most informed decisions for the well-being of the child. Our volunteers also help identify resources for the child and their families to help strengthen families and prevent crises before they occur.”
Hayman and Assistant Director Jenna Beckett have been able to expand the program into a new building in Veedersburg, which opened in March.
They said the building will serve not only as a hub for the CASA program.
That program first and foremost focuses are the children for which they advocate.
“We form a relationship with the child,” Hayman said, noting that they interview anyone in the child’s life — parents, therapists, teachers — and make fact-based recommendations for them in court.
“The program has been in Fountain County since 2010 and then Warren County since 2017,” she said, “but there’s never been an actual office.”
Beckett said they got possession of the building in May of 2021. Some painting and renovations took place and the office official opened in March.
Before they had the office they were working out of their homes.
Hayman said Veedersburg is very central to the area the CASA program serves.
“It’s been really exciting. We’ve been able to do a lot of things we weren’t able to do before,” she said.
“The conference room is huge and we can have trainings here,” she said. “We also have monthly meetings with the CASAs here because they have to have an extra 12 hours of training every year, so we offer those once a month.”
Beckett said they also use the office for child and family team meetings, which are “meetings between families, providers, DCS.”
The CASAs are volunteers and between the two counties there are about 35 of them.
“We have CASAs on some CASAs and then Jen and I take some cases, too,” Hayman said.
One special service offered is a clothing closet. “We collect gently used or new clothing,” Hayman said, including school supplies and bedding.
“Anything that somebody taking a new placement might need, or a child might need at any point,” Beckett said.
“If we don’t have it, we’ll find it,” Hayman said. “Or we’ll buy it and get it to that kiddo. We also have toys and gifts for the CASAs to give for birthdays and things like that.”
The office also has a playroom and a kitchen. “We offer the building to DCS and other agencies to do supervised visits in,” she said. “We do have some visits going on on the weekends, sometimes week days. CASAs are not allowed to supervise those but we can be here. We can observe the families. We just kind of let them come in and do their thing.
“We do have a kitchen. The families are able to cook with the children so they are learning how to cook, do homework, all those things at the same time,” she said.
Because the area is so rural there are almost no places for such visits. There are a couple of places in Warren County and one place in Attica. Other than that, Beckett said, “our families were having to meet in McDonald’s for supervised visits or libraries. Then COVID hit and everything closed. It was really a struggle to figure out not only where you could visit with your child in a comfortable, neutral private place, but also to provide a family-like or a house-like setting. We even have a laundry room if you need it to do laundry. So they can do those typical family activities and it can feel a little bit more normal for the family.”
Funding for the CASA program is through grants.
Hayman said, the Fountain and Warren County CASA program received a $7,000 grant from the Western Indiana Community Foundation ($2,333.00 from the Attica Community Foundation, $2,333.00 from the Covington Community Foundation, and $2,333.00 from the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation) to help with furnishing the office. As of April 2022, she said they have sworn in three new CASAs and plan other training opportunities.
Beckett said they are always looking for CASAs. “We can always use more CASAs or people who are passionate about helping children and families in our area,” she said.
“Every case that we do have is very complex and involved,” Hayman said. While the main focus is to try and keep families together and children in the home that isn’t always possible. That is when CASAs come in and advocate for the children.
“Our CASAs are amazing,” Hayman said. The judges, she said, say that the CASAs are the eyes and ears of the court and help to find what the child needs.
“Our two judges are absolutely beyond amazing with these cases and they will tell every family before the case really starts that these cases are the most important cases because they involve children and they are not just making these decisions lightly. They need to see the children and get to know the children to make decisions for them. A lot of judges don’t like children in the courtroom. Judge (Stephanie A.) Campbell has kids on her lap during the hearing while she’s conducting it. That’s just how it is. Judge (Hunter J.) Reece has kids come in and he’s got snacks and all kinds of stuff for him. When COVID hit we had to kind of stop that and they still aren’t quite back but we file pictures with our reports so they can see how the kids have grown.” Zoom meetings are also done so that they can see the children.
“They want to know everything about these kids. It is a big deal to them and it is amazing for them to have that support,” she said.
Beckett said, “We’re literally the voice of the child in the courtroom, but we can also have the children write letters to the judge and file that with the court so they can be heard. CASA makes recommendations what’s in the best interest of the children not always what the child wants. But we make sure that the child is heard.”
Both women said the CASA jobs are difficult but that it is not all sad. “The good outweighs the bad,” Hayman said.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about becoming a CASA or donating to the CASA clothing and resource closet can call or text (765) 585-1125 or email casa@fountainco.net. They are listed on Facebook under ‘CASA of Fountain and Warren Counties’.