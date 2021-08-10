The Fountain County Commissioners issued a statement Aug. 9 about mask guidelines. It was signed by Timothy Shumaker, Andrew Hall and Brenda Hardy.
The statement reads:
“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention recently came out with new guidelines regarding the wearing of masks. They also called for all children to wear masks in school. The new CDC guidelines conflict with prior guidance and reflect circumstances that exist in other places that are different from the conditions experienced in Fountain County, Indiana.
“In dealing with local conditions related to the pandemic, our local authorities should exercise common sense.
“In Fountain County, we believe health decisions are best made by individuals, not public health agencies.
“Each individual should decide whether a mask provides them with the protection that they desire. In Fountain County, persons who wish to be vaccinated have ample opportunities to do so. Similarly, we respect the right of individuals to choose whether to wear a mask and whether to be vaccinated.
“We have all lived with Covid-19 for more than 18 months and citizens have been provided with information regarding how to protect themselves from Covid-19 and are fully capable of making their own decisions.
“Although we understand that federal and state government agencies have a role to play in providing information to citizens regarding the pandemic, we do not support governmental mandates and orders regarding how individuals choose to move forward.
“We respect the authority of our local school boards and their citizen members to make decisions regarding the reentry of students to our schools but we continue to believe that parents are in the best position to make medical decisions for their children and that these parents rights should be strongly considered as such decisions are made by our local school boards.
“In conclusion, we believe that given the amount of information available .regarding COVID-19, that our citizens can make intelligent decisions about what is best for them and their families. We will continue to do everything within our power to see that necessary services for testing and vaccination are made available to everyone in the County and we look forward to the time when we are able to move past the COVID-19 pandemic.”