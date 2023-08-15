Construction is officially underway for a new — and long-awaited — Indiana archives building to house the state’s vast collection of historical records.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, alongside other elected officials, broke ground at the project site on Tuesday. The $102 million building will be located on a narrow strip of land near the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis, just west of the Senate Avenue Parking Garage on the Central Canal.
“We’ve heard a lot about this for a lot of years,” Holcomb said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “Visitors are going to come to this place, and they’re going to learn so many things — maybe some surprising things … fascinating things … how we got to where we are … it all illustrates that path forward, and where we’re going as a state.”
Chandler Lighty, executive director of the Indiana Archives and Records Administration, emphasized that the goal of the state archive is to “preserve and make accessible Indiana’s most important records.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb, alongside other state officials and construction specialists, broke ground for the new Indiana archives building on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in downtown Indianapolis. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle)
“We preserve these records so that we can discover the past, and be inspired to use history in meaningful ways,” Lighty said. “The creation of this new facility will allow us to ensure the preservation and safeguarding of Indiana’s history, and to make historic records more accessible to present and future generations.”
He said the state archive is visited by thousands of people every year. Many use the facility for ancestral or academic research, accessing census records, Civil War musters, court documents and other pieces of history.
“Archives exist to preserve memories of generations. Documents and records and archives are the tangible evidence for historical events,” Lighty said.
“But even though an archive collects and preserves things of the past, records are not lifeless — the stories held within can give value to ourselves and our communities, and the archival records shape our future,” he continued. “Records can also lead us to hear long-silent voices, find empathy with Hoosiers who were gone long before us, and through the documents — evidence they left behind — we can speak further as we stand on the shoulders of giants.”
A state-of-the-art upgrade
In June, the State Budget Committee gave final approval to begin work on the 5-story, 133,000-square foot building.
State officials have maintained that the new building will provide proper storage, maintenance and restoration services for archival documents.
A rendering of what the new state archives building next to the canal will look like in downtown Indianapolis. (Photo from Indiana Department of Administrating).
The state archives collection has executive, legislative and judicial records dating back to Indiana’s territorial government of the 1790s, including the 1816 and 1851 state constitutions. That collection has been stored in a warehouse on the east side of Indianapolis that lacks museum-quality climate controls since being moved from the basement of the state library building during a 2001 renovation.
The move was meant to be temporary, given that the location is not equipped for long-term preservation of some of the state’s most important documents.
William Browne Jr., CEO and principal at Ratio Architects, said Tuesday that the new building helps build out a sort of “academic research district,” given its close proximity to the Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana State Museum.
“For the state archives to now return to its original neighborhood will be a wonderful homecoming,” Browne said. “(The location) will allow visitors and researchers easy access to all of these repositories in our history, as well as provide the opportunity for staff, curators and archivists to interact professionally on a more consistent basis.”
The new facility will include office space for state archives staff, as well as areas for processing and imaging state records using new technology, climate controlled storage for archive documents, and flexible space for meetings and events.
An underground tunnel connecting the new building to others around the state government campus is also planned.
Vertical construction on the new archives building is expected to start in Spring 2024, and Browne said the facility could be ready for occupancy sometime in 2025.