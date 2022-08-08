The Attica, Covington, and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations have recently awarded $7,000 in grants to support Fountain County summer park programs, according to information provided.

The Attica Summer Park Program received $1,000 from the Attica Community Foundation. Southeast Fountain Community Foundation provided $3,000 to the Veedersburg Summer Park Program. And the Covington Summer Park Program received $3,000 from the Covington Community Foundation.

