The Western Indiana Community Foundation is pleased to announce the awarding of $50,000 to four Fountain County organizations.
Funding was made available through a grant partnership with the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network.
Veedersburg Revitalization Association — $12,500. These monies will be used to assist in completing the $100,000 remodeling project of the historic 1902-1902 Clover Leaf Depot. The Depot will be a popular spot in the hub of Fountain County to host family gatherings, celebrations, and certain business meetings. The Depot is in the heart of the Town of Veedersburg and is adjacent to the favorable multi-purpose Big Four Trail (biking/walking). A dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 27 from 10:00am – Noon at the Depot.
Covington Public Library — $12,500. Last year’s grant of $10,000 from the foundation supplemented by another large benefactor allowed the transformation of the Children’s Library to include the addition of new furniture, mobile shelving, equipment, and sensory-friendly educational tools, plus the replacement of carpeting and tile. These monies will be utilized to repair and replace broken windows and install a heat and moisture control system in the area with matching historic panes and the protection of outdoor storm window units that will further enhance the attractiveness of the children’s area and protect it for years to come.
Fountain County Landmarks — $12,500. The one-room frame Old Attica Library/Ladies Library was designed and completed in 1889 for $1,000. Nearly 1,000 volume titles from the original library are on display in the building. The historic building is in need of a new HVAC system, painting, and some exterior repairs. Last year’s grant of $10,000 assisted in the replacement of the roof and removal of a chimney. The local city government uses the building for meetings and office space as needed. Attica Main Street also uses the space. Located on a triangular plot in Attica’s national historic district the Old Library is used for school field trips and serves as the Headquarters for many of Attica’s local events, plus more.
Veedersburg Public Library — $12,500. Last year’s grant of $10,000 was used to build a 16’ x 24’ outdoor pavilion of the east side of the building. The pavilion has a cement foundation, enclosed hipped roof design, picnic tables, benches, and electricity for outlets and lights. A sloped inclined sidewalk provides handicap accessibility. Additional funding will provide an exterior door installed on the side of the library building and a sidewalk connecting the building and the pavilion. This will allow for smoother traffic flow for patrons and staff during events. Also, gutters will be installed on the pavilion, a cement bike pad, a light above the door for security and landscaping.
Dale White, CEO of the community foundation states, “These four organizations have gone above and beyond in the past twelve months to make some much needed improvements to their historic buildings that serve thousands of Fountain County citizens. It’s a pleasure for the foundation to continue to encourage them for all their worthwhile efforts.”The Western Indiana Community Foundation, established in 1990, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of Fountain and Vermillion County.The Wabash Heartland Innovation Network is a consortium of 10 counties in north-central Indiana devoted to working together to fuel prosperity by harnessing the power of internet-enabled sensors to develop our region into a global epicenter of digital agriculture and next-generation manufacturing. ###
