The Western Indiana Community Foundation is pleased to announce the awarding of $25,000 to two Fountain County organizations. Funding was made available through a grant partnership with the Attica, Covington, and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations.  

Wabash River Career & Technical Education District - $15,000 to the building trades program to assist 30- high school students in learning the ins and outs of in-person construction of a new home in Fountain County (718 S. Sterling Avenue, Veedersburg). The program prepares students to erect, install, maintain, and repair buildings, and other structures using materials such as metal, wood, stone, brick, glass, concrete, and composition substances. Students also focus on developing skills in core safety, masonry, carpentry, electricity, and plumbing professions.

