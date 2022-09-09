The Western Indiana Community Foundation is pleased to announce the awarding of $25,000 to two Fountain County organizations. Funding was made available through a grant partnership with the Attica, Covington, and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations.
Wabash River Career & Technical Education District - $15,000 to the building trades program to assist 30- high school students in learning the ins and outs of in-person construction of a new home in Fountain County (718 S. Sterling Avenue, Veedersburg). The program prepares students to erect, install, maintain, and repair buildings, and other structures using materials such as metal, wood, stone, brick, glass, concrete, and composition substances. Students also focus on developing skills in core safety, masonry, carpentry, electricity, and plumbing professions.
Community Action Program of Western Indiana - $10,000 for the partial costs of a replacement vehicle to the MAC Van program (Mobility for Area Citizens) that transports the elderly or disabled to medical and legal/court appointments, pharmacy visits, shopping, errands and groceries, plus daily trips to the Covington and Williamsport senior centers.
Dale White, CEO of the community foundation states, “These two organizations play a critical role in teaching our high school students practical life skills as well as serving the elderly and disabled population of Fountain County. It’s a pleasure for the foundation to continue to encourage them for all their worthwhile efforts.”
The Western Indiana Community Foundation, established in 1990, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of Fountain and Vermillion County.