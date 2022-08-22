The Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana has recently appointed a new Executive Director, according to information from the program.
Robin Curry-Shumaker took over leading the multi-county agency on July 1, succeeding Myra Rennick who retired on August 5. Robin has served as the Associate Executive Director since 2017 and the Head Start Division Director since 1995. “I am looking forward to continuing the agency’s work in providing high quality services and programs to the low-income families and individuals within our six-county service area. I hope to strengthen some of our outreach into the communities and continue to be a well-recognized presence that advocates for and assists those in need.
The Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana serves Benton, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Vermillion, and Warren counties and administers a wide array of programs including LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), WIC (Women Infants and Children), Head Start, Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8), Weatherization, Covering Kids and Families, as well as many other services. A more thorough listing of services can be found at www.capwi.org.
Robin earned a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and a masters in Child Development and Family Studies from Purdue University. She has also earned a UCLA Head Start Fellow and is a Certified Community Action Professional through the National Community Action Partnership. She resides in Veedersburg.