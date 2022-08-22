The Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana has recently appointed a new Executive Director, according to information from the program.

Robin Curry-Shumaker took over leading the multi-county agency on July 1, succeeding Myra Rennick who retired on August 5. Robin has served as the Associate Executive Director since 2017 and the Head Start Division Director since 1995. “I am looking forward to continuing the agency’s work in providing high quality services and programs to the low-income families and individuals within our six-county service area. I hope to strengthen some of our outreach into the communities and continue to be a well-recognized presence that advocates for and assists those in need.

