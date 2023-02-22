Dog

DanBrandenburg

Senate approves bill that would stop cities and towns from blocking dog and cat sales in pet stores.(Getty Images)

Indiana’s senators approved a bill Wednesday blocking cities and towns from banning the retail sale of dogs by state-approved sellers. It was a win for a frustrated national pet store chain but went against the wishes of animal welfare advocates.

The 29-18 vote was close for a chamber that usually has larger margins.

