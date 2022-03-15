Fountain County Treasurer Susan Coffing would like the taxpayers of Fountain County know that the property tax collection will be on time this year.
Coffing said in a news release that property tax collection will be May 10 and Nov. 10.
There is only one mailing with both spring and fall tax coupons attached.
County taxpayers should be looking for their tax statements to come in the mail starting April 1.
“Please, if you do not receive your tax statements by April 28, 2022, please call (765-793-6226) or E-mail (scoffing@fountainco.net) our office. Please make sure to update change of addresses with the treasurer’s office,” she said.
Taxpayers can pay taxes by check, cash, or credit card in the tax office at the Courthouse 301 4th Street Covington from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those wanting to use their credit cards can visit www.lowtaxinfo.com for the most up to date information.
Also, for those taxpayers who have mortgage escrow accounts, their tax statements will be watermarked with “In Escrow” or “Informational”. “Please do not send the treasurer your escrow payments. Your taxes will be paid by your mortgage company,” she said.