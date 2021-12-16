The clock in Attica’s Historic Devon Theatre has been restored.
Theater owner Robie Criswell had the honor of hanging it back in its rightful spot on the left side of the theater Dec. 16.
Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks, delivered the clock back to Criswell that day. Davis had been at another meeting at the theater earlier in the year. At that time, discussion turned to the clock. The clock had not been working for about 15 years, Criswell said.
“For a long time it would keep moving but it didn’t keep the correct time,” he said. Thought it stopped working, it was such a part of the theater that Criswell kept it there, planning to fix it when there was time.
Davis said that he took the clock to Smith’s Bell and Clock Service, Inc., in Camby, which is south of Indianapolis. Clock restorers there were able to get the clock operational in just a few weeks.
“The gears were stuck together and the lighting was replaced,” Davis said of the work that was done.
Davis said he wanted to do this for Criswell and said the restoration was his gift to the theater.
Criswell was all smiles as the clock was hung back in its original spot.
“I’m thankful,” Criswell said, noting that the clock is a fixture of the theater that people do recognize.
Criswell purchased the theater in May of 1996. “When I bought it in May, my plan was to open in Dec. 23 of 1996. When it originally opened in 1938 it opened Dec. 23 of that year. We had some delays with sidewalk and the marquee and we got pushed back a week, so I didn’t open until Jan. 3 of 1997.”
Until the pandemic happened, Criswell said the theater was open seven days a week, showing movies and entertaining people in the surrounding community. “Now, if we open a new release (movie) we’re open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. After that first weekend, then we are back to the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
Criswell also owns the restaurant Robie’s in Attica, so he keeps very busy. He loves the community and has a passion for history. The theater is one of those passions.
“I think of the theater as a museum,” he said. “Everything, except for the doorways here with the sound and light locks, we had to add those from when we put the sound system in, and the concession counter was added, and I put the stage on. Outside of that everything is original.”
The theater now seats 360 people. Originally it would hold 575 people. “I remember coming in as a child and there was probably a walkway in front of the stage (and that was it),” he said.
The Theater is an art deco single screen theater and was built in 1938. Criswell said people have told him about seeing movies in the theater as a child and about other milestone events in their lives that have happened at the theater.