Changes have taken place with the Salvation Army of Fountain County.
According to information from the agency, Salvation Army of Fountain County will begin this fall providing assistance to those living in Attica.
Attica residents will no longer receive assistance from Warren County. All money raised in Attica during the coming holiday season will remain in Fountain County and will go to asset those in need in all communities in Fountain County.
Because of the change, people are needed to serve on the local Advisory Council, especially from the Attica community.
Council members oversee the kettle campaign each December and promote the Salvation Army throughout the year.
These include school supplies for students, gifts for nursing home residents, and an opportunity for students to attend summer camp in Bedford, Indiana.
in times of disaster the Salvation Army also provides aid to those suffering loss. Funds from the Red Kettle campaign are used to assist people in need with rent, groceries, transportation, utilities and other immediate help throughout the year.
Council members are local volunteers. They meeting four times a year and additionally as needed. Those interested can learn more by attending a meeting from 11:30-12:30 a.m. Aug. 16. The meeting will be at the ICAP office in Covington, which is at 418 Washington Street.
Fore more information contact Joe Whitaker, Fountain County Advisory Council chairman at 765-585-5065 or Nancy Wolfe, Central Indiana regional liaison for the Salvation Army, Indiana Division, at 317-777-1223.
