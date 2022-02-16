DANVILLE, ILLINOIS — An automated license plate reader tipped Danville police to a stolen vehicle in their city early Wednesday that led to a pursuit and the arrest of one man.
Danville Deputy Chief Josh Webb said the 1:05 a.m. plate reader tip was that a sport utility vehicle that had been stolen in Indiana had entered the Danville city limits.
About 1:10 a.m., officers found it in the area of Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue and tried to stop the vehicle but the driver would not pull over.
The SUV headed east out of Danville on Main Street with officers following. It continued about 12 miles to Covington, Ind., where the driver lost control and crashed on Salem Church Road in Covington.
Three men got out and ran into a wooded area. Covington police and Fountain County sheriff’s deputies helped Danville police look for the trio. They found only one of the men, Malik J. Merriweather, 20, of Centralia.
He was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and taken to the county jail in Fountain County, Indiana.
Police continue to look for the other two men and ask that anyone who has information, please call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.