CeCe Rice debated about entering the 2023 Fountain County 4-H Fair Queen contest because of her school load this fall as a second-year nursing student at the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lafayette.
She decided to compete and ended up taking a walk down the runway as the newly crowned queen on Saturday night.
“I thought about it,” Rice said about the possible conflict of queen and classes, “but I decided that I’ve always done a lot of things when I was in school so this wouldn’t be much different. So I went ahead and entered.”
Her competition for the crown consisted of seven other young women: Haley Harmeson, Jocelyn Kerr, Audrey Galloway, Tatum Nunnally, Chloe Martin, Brooke Gardenhire and Annilly Krout.
It was a well-educated group of contestants as seven of the eight have already taken college classes with Krout, who graduated from Covington in May, planning to start this autumn.
The competition consisted of three parts: a non-public interview session with three judges earlier in the day, a modeling of business wear that saw each participant be asked a question on stage and a modeling of formal wear.
Once those activities were completed, the judges retired to cast their votes and guitar player Keith Irwin came on stage to entertain the audience while the judges deliberated.
The program had something new this year – a “People’s Choice” award where jars with each candidate were set on a table and people would “vote” by donating money with the person raising the most money earning the new title.
Proceeds from the donations – almost 600 dollars – will be added to the scholarship fund for next year’s pageant.
Once the judges returned, the awards were announced.
Miss Photogenic went to Galloway followed by Rice being named People’s Choice and Nunnally being selected Miss Congeniality, an award voted on by the participants.
Third runner-up was presented to Harmeson, second runner-up to Nunnally and first runner-up to Galloway.
The last award was for the queen and it saw Ella Peterson, the 2022 Queen, present Rice with a bouquet of flowers, a sash, a trophy and the crown.
After Rice took her walk down the runway, it was time for numerous photos to be taken with family and friends, but when all those pictures were over, Rice had a chance to speak about winning the title.
“When they called my name,” she said, “I couldn’t believe I’d won. This was such a great group of people – the biggest group since 2017 – and a lot of them were 10-year 4-H members.”
It should be noted that she, too, was a 10-year member whose projects in the past included Beef, Swine and Photography.
Looking ahead, Rice said there are “a lot of young girls in Fountain County and I want to be a role model for them.”
She noted that other members of her family had tried for the title and getting it meant “our family work ethic of ‘keeping going,’ well, I guess it finally paid off.”
Asked about how she will lead her double role of 2023 Queen and nursing student, Rice replied, “I’ll balance things out and take them day by day, but I’ll get it done.”