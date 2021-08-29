At 6:12 P.M. Aug. 19, Williamsport and Attica volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a residential fire on South Third Street in Williamsport, according to information from the departments.
There was an initial report of a person still inside the residence. Bystanders were able to assist the individual out of the residence before the fire department arrived. Another individual received burns and was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. No further information is available on the patient’s condition.
The first Williamsport fire truck arrived at 6:16 p.m. and crews immediately went to work to control and extinguish the fire. Additional manpower was called from West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department and a rehab unit from Mellott Volunteer Fire Department. "We want to thank all assisting agencies as well as Tippecanoe County Emergency Management, Pine Village VFD and Otterbein VFD for assisting with manpower," according to the release.
A Hazmat class was to be conducted at WVFD but was canceled and firefighters and staff from those agencies assisted on scene. Other agencies on scene: Williamsport PD, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County EMS, Fountain County EMS, Williamsport Street, Water & Electrical and American Red Cross. Williamsport Auxiliary and Williamsport Cadets also assisted. The heat and humidity hindered firefighters. The fire was controlled from spreading to nearby structures and eventually extinguished. Unfortunately the home was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.