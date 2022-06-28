The Town of Boswell has posted information about a street project that begins between June 27 and July 21.
Work hours are between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In the Town of Boswell, streets will be resurfaced with a cape sail. This is a two-part process involving a chip seal followed by a micro surface. According to information provided a cape seal corrects surface issues and provides a smooth, durable riding surface.
Chip see will be completed in two to three days. Microsurface will be applied two to three weeks later.
Streets affected include Foster Street, Smith Street, Adams Street, Clinton Street, Center Street, Harrold Street and North Street.